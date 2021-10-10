Scream Fans Are Loving The Official Movie Poster

With the 25th-anniversary screenings of Scream happening in theaters across the globe today and tomorrow, fans of the Scream film franchise are living and breathing all things slasher comedy and horror. The movie is a favorite for many slasher-flick fans and cemented its place in pop culture. Ghostface is an icon, and their killer persona is a terrifying one.

The most terrifying thing about Ghostface? The murders are never random; there’s always a tie-in between the killer and the victims. These people are having relationships with their soon-to-be killer without even realizing it, and there are few things more horrifying than that. It looks like that trend will continue with the 5th installment of the Scream franchise next year.

The official poster and tagline for the upcoming Scream film went live just hours ago, and fans love it so far.

It’s Always Someone You Know. #ScreamMovie – Only in theatres January 14, 2022 pic.twitter.com/NUujkTRlY1 — Scream (@ScreamMovies) October 10, 2021

The account warns fans that it’s always someone you know, and the movie will surely showcase that.

So I have everything with the name “Scream” muted in order to avoid spoilers; I’m even trying to avoid trailers to go in “blind,” but I do love this poster! — Gary Caulder (@Gary_Caulder) October 10, 2021

This is the only 4 film franchise I can think of that has this high level of consistent quality. I'm bummed they decided only some people can see it right away, as you'd have to be willing to risk a pandemic. I hope it's on par, though, and best wishes to fans and creators. — Grey Stoked Horsfall🐎🍂 (@laurahhorsfall) October 10, 2021

I WANT THIS POSTER — Omar: Origin of Evil 🦈🎃🔪🍁 (@omaraubert) October 10, 2021

where is the trailer? pic.twitter.com/oAsZEmtwUn — Victor Calazans (@victor_calazans) October 10, 2021

So HYPED for this! After 10 years thinking this franchise was dead, I'm so happy we're gonna have another one 😻 Ready or Not was amazing so it's a safe bet #Scream will be too. Bring it on!! Also, #MakeScream6 already 😁👻 — JotaBD (@JotaBD20) October 10, 2021

On January 14, 2022… Everyone will SCREAM. 😱 — Ghostface (@GhostfaceTalks_) October 10, 2021

