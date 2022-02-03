‘Scream’ fans name their favorite scenes from the new movie

Warning: major spoilers for Scream 2022 are present from the very beginning of this article

We’ve now had three weeks to chew over the new Scream movie and suffice it to say, it’s proven to be a total success on all fronts. Not only has it passed $100 million at the box office, Scream 2022 is beloved by fans, who agree it’s easily one of the finest installments of the slasher franchise. For many, it’s the best one since the 1996 original. With pretty much everyone caught up, then, Ghostface lovers are naming their favorite scenes from the film on social media.

Twitter fan account Scream Source got the ball rolling by asking the Scream fandom to single out their personal choice for the movie’s best moment.

What is your favorite scene in Scream (2022)? 🔪 pic.twitter.com/VFbXStyazX — Scream Source (@GhostfaceSource) February 2, 2022

There were a range of suggestions — unsurprisingly, folks really love the kill scenes — but one set-piece appears to be more acclaimed than the others. Namely, the fateful hospital scene in which Ghostface attacks Tara (Jenna Ortega) for the second time and, ultimately, murders poor Dewey (David Arquette).

The Scene in the Hospital where Tara is struggling to get to the elevator and Ghostface slowly walks behind her whilst taunting Samantha on the Phone was so creepy and chilling. I loved It.

Best line was “maybe I’m just stalling for time FuckHead” pic.twitter.com/6pmTHXqy1F — Bill Farrell (@BillFarrell2) February 3, 2022

I like the basement scene, the back n forth between amber and mindy



But fav scene gotta be the hostipal scene with Tara trying to avoid ghost face while her sister is in route — Daysj 🎀 (@DacaramelKen) February 3, 2022

Anything with sydney & gale together, hospital scene with tara, dewey v ghostface, then recreating randys scene with mindy was cool — 🙂 (@devillbabii) February 3, 2022

Ghostface’s sinister declaration, “It’s an honor”, as he kills Dewey was particularly spine-tingling for some.

As heartbreaking as it is, “It’s an honor” really got me. — Patrick (@peak37pt) February 3, 2022

The Scream films are known for their tense opening sequences, and the latest movie was no different..

Either Tara’s opening scene 🔪 or Sidney’s phone call with GF 😱 pic.twitter.com/QnUh6wYJ6p — 👨🏻‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏽 GABE 🏳️‍🌈 (@gaabrielrulez) February 3, 2022

Ghostface’s siege on the Hicks residence, with its subversive bait-and-switch, is another highlight.

the whole Judy/WES scene — NoxusSteve (@xPainx911) February 3, 2022

Let’s not forget about the great jump scare during Chad (Mason Gooding)’s attack either.

Chad´s attack when ghostface open that green door and run to him. Is perfect. And every scene with Amber, is a great actress imo. David Arquette is great too. — Wolf (@Wolfxore) February 3, 2022

Everything about the finale is thrilling, though, like when Sidney (Neve Campbell) and Gale (Courteney Cox) team up to take out Amber (Mikey Madison).

The scene where Sidney and Gale shoot Amber and light her on fire on the stovetop — BoxerDogLover (@KyleGarrettHan1) February 3, 2022

And new final girl Sam (Melissa Barrera) definitely proves she’s no victim when she well and truly bests evil boyfriend Richie (Jack Quaid).

When Sam completely slaughters Richie — 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖊𝖑 ✨ (@gothcroxs) February 3, 2022

The plethora of answers in this Twitter thread proves that Radio Silence filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett really brought their A-game to the table when directing this one. Fingers crossed they’d return behind the camera if a Scream 6 happens.