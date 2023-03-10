‘Scream’ producers want the franchise to carry on forever

Although Scream VI made its worldwide theatrical debut recently, it appears that the film’s producer is thinking ahead for future installments after revealing the concocted plan to keep the franchise alive forever during an interview with Indie Wire.

The original Scream movie first premiered back in 1996. Nearly three decades later, the successful franchise has had six sequels, a series adaptation with the same name, and has been parodied in other blockbusters. Additionally, the Scream franchise has also generated over $740 million in box office revenue.

In the discussion, Scream VI producer William Sherak disclosed that with his shared entertainment company Project X the newer franchise, which includes the fifth and sixth installments, will continue to prosper because they are creating the films “from scratch” despite having a template from the other sequels. Sherak said,

“If history shows, we should get a chance to live again. Launching a new franchise from scratch as Project X would be awesome because it’s rarefied air. But I also think executing our goal of turning Project X into a business where we can bring more friends of the court in to make their stuff is the dream.”

The publication also reports that another way Sherak and his team collaborated to keep the Scream franchise fresh was by bringing in an entirely new cast, with a few of the actors or actresses from the past films reprising their roles, and getting a smaller production budget.

In Scream VI, the film follows the four Woodsboro survivors as they try to start a new life in New York City after Ghostface’s killing spree. Their attempt to leave their traumatic experiences behind them takes a turn when a new killer emerges. The movie stars Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Dermot Mulroney, Hayden Panettiere, Tony Revolori, and many others.

Fans can catch Scream VI now playing in theaters.