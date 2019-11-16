Scream Reboot Could Bring Back The Original Cast

A Scream reboot is definitely moving forward. A couple of weeks ago, Bloody Disgusting reported that Spyglass Media Group are working on a relaunch of the horror franchise, though no other concrete details were revealed at the time. We Got This Covered actually brought you this news first back in August, and now that Bloody Disgusting has confirmed it, we’ve reached out to our sources for some additional information on the project, and they’ve told us that the new Scream movie could bring back the original cast.

This isn’t 100% confirmed just yet, but the producers are apparently hoping to get Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette back to reprise their roles as Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley, respectively. And if they did, fans would obviously be very, very happy.

Something that’s always marked Scream out from other slasher series is that it’s had a trio of characters who manage to make it out of each successive film intact rather than just a single Final Girl. What’s more, Campbell, Cox and Arquette have always been willing to commit to the franchise, even coming back for 2011’s Scream 4, which came 11 years after the end of the original trilogy. So, naturally everyone would love for them all to feature in the new movie.

That said, it’s worth repeating that this isn’t set in stone just yet. What’s more, our intel is pointing to this being a “reboot,” so take that how you will. It’s also true that Scream has already expanded away from the story of Sidney and her friends in the MTV/VH1 show, which recently released its third season. Remember, Scream 4 didn’t make as much money as hoped back in the day, so the studio may look at that as a reason to wipe the slate clean.

But the good news is a return for Campbell, Cox and Arquette is at least being discussed, so fingers crossed that they get to face Ghostface a fifth time in the new Scream film.