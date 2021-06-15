Scream Reboot Now Locked Ahead Of Its 2022 Release

The Scream reboot is now officially locked ahead of its release in cinemas at the start of next year. The relaunch of the legendary franchise is easily one of the most eagerly anticipated horror films on the way. And we’re one step closer to seeing it today as directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett – who previously brought us 2019’s terrific Ready or Not – have confirmed that the post-production process is complete.

The two filmmakers separately revealed this news on their Instagram pages. First of all, Gillett shared a snap of himself in the editing bay, writing in his caption: “Picture locked. I promise it’ll be worth the wait.” Bettinelli-Olpin then offered up a pic of a music sheet, adding: “Picture is locked and we just finished scoring on the Newman Stage! Thank you so much to all of the amazing artists who have worked so tirelessly on this movie.”

Though it’s just titled Scream, this production is essentially Scream 5 as the core trio of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are all set to return as Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, respectively. The film is expected to balance the OG stars with its cast of newcomers, which includes Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minette, Kyle Gallner and Jasmine Savoy Brown. Marley Shelton is also returning as Deputy Judy Hicks from Scream 4, while original screenwriter Kevin Williamson serves as EP, with Brian Tyler composing the now-finished score.

We’ve been promised a “fresh take” on the series that nonetheless honors the late, great Wes Craven’s work on the first four entries in the Ghostface saga. Fans have already spotted some key callbacks to the 1996 franchise-starter in set pics, so maybe we should expect something akin to Blumhouse’s Halloween – a soft reboot that harks back to the classic original but also brings it into the present day.

We’ve got just over half a year to go until Scream slashes its way into cinemas on January 14th, 2022, and frankly, we can’t wait.