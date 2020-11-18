Scream 5 Set Photos Reveal A Key Location From The Original Movie

A major location from the original movie will be returning in the Scream reboot. It was officially announced today that filming on the next installment in the horror franchise has completed, with it likewise revealed that the project is not called Scream 5 like we thought, but will go by the simplified title Scream. That makes it clear that the pic is returning to basics and will be harking back to the 1996 effort that started it all. And one way in which it’ll do that may have been accidentally revealed.

Creator and exec producer Kevin Williamson announced the news about the title today on Twitter by sharing some set photos from production. One of them saw him posing on location with stars Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, who are returning for the fifth time as Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers, respectively. But if you draw your focus away from them and to the background, you may notice something familiar about the house they’re standing in front of.

Fans have been making Sheriff Dewey proud on social media by proving to be diligent detectives, as they’ve studied the pic and deduced that the house featured in the set photo must be Stu Macher’s home from the first movie. In the gallery above, you can get a look at Williamson’s pic and a snap of the Macher residence in 1996. There’s definitely a strong resemblance between the two, which suggests the action will be returning to that fateful domicile in the next outing.

Stu’s house is the setting of the third act in the original Scream, where we saw him hosting a horror marathon party when Ghostface attacks. Of course, it’s then revealed that Stu himself is one of the killers along with Billy Loomis. It’s feasible that the new film will also reach a climax at Stu’s old house, as maybe the latest killer is trying to recreate the events of 1996? Or maybe the killer is actually Stu himself? Matthew Lillard has said that he doesn’t think his character’s dead, after all.

In any case, we’ve got plenty of time to figure it out, as Scream doesn’t hit theaters until January 14th, 2022.