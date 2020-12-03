Scream Set Photo Teases A Bloodbath In The New Movie

The new Scream movie won’t be coming our way for a while, but when it does, we should expect a bloodbath. The horror franchise has generally upped the kill count every entry, and the film that we once knew as Scream 5 looks to be continuing the trend. The film’s official Twitter account shared a new set photo this Thursday, which teased how messy things are going to get in its third act. Spoilers: there will be blood. Like, a lot.

“There were only a few drops of [blood] to clean up on set,” the caption read, before employing the meme: “(i) Official sources stated that this is false and misleading.” The photo captures a curved knife, of the kind that Ghostface typically uses for his murders, lying in a pool of blood. A gloved hand is seen ineffectively dabbing at it with a cloth.

Fans will no doubt spend time analyzing this pic for any other clues that it might unfold. Is that wooden floor significant? Previous set images have apparently revealed that 2022’s Scream will return to the setting of the climax of the original 1996 movie – the Macher residence, home to first Ghostface killer, Stu Macher. Does this floor look like the same one seen in Stu’s house back then? Someone get on that.

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are back yet again in their iconic roles as Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley. Marley Shelton is also reprising Deputy Judy Hicks from Scream 4. The newcomers include Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Kyle Gallner, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Jack Quaid. We’ll have to see which ones get picked off one by one and which ones are doing the picking.

Scream, as directed by Radio Silence filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not), is due to slash its way into cinemas on January 14th, 2022.