Sebastian Stan Defends The MCU After Francis Ford Coppola Bashes Marvel Movies

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be one of the world’s most popular movie franchises, the much-beloved series continually receives criticism from critics, moviegoers, and occasionally, filmmakers themselves. Chances are, you’re probably familiar with the comments made by famed director Martin Scorsese, the visionary behind such classics as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas. Just last week, he referred to theaters as amusement park attractions and declared that MCU movies aren’t cinema.

It didn’t take long for other Hollywood figures to rush to Marvel’s defense, with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn pointing out the irony behind the entire incident — Scorsese bashed MCU films without having seen them, which is not unlike what happened when religious groups and conservatives lambasted The Last Temptation of Christ after it hit theaters in the late ’80s.

The incident began to die down, but it looks like it’s been reignited thanks to another famous Hollywood director. Francis Ford Coppola, the man behind Apocalypse Now and The Godfather trilogy, recently went on record saying Marvel movies are despicable. As you can imagine, that particular sentiment wasn’t well-received by fans, but one MCU actor has come to the franchise’s defense — Sebastian Stan.

During a panel that took place earlier today at Fandemic Tour Houston, the Winter Soldier himself said even though Coppola is a personal hero of his, he doesn’t agree with the director’s feelings toward the franchise.

“He’s one of my heroes and I was listening to him and meanwhile, I just spent the day with all of you,” Stan explained. “People have been going up to me like ‘Thank you so much for this character,’ ‘This movie helped me out so much,’ ‘This movie inspired me. Now I feel better. Now I feel less alone,” so how can you say these movies are not helping people?”

Chances are, the debate about the MCU’s reputation within the intersection of arts and culture will continue to rage on for some time. Personally, the staff here at We Got This Covered would prefer if every movie got its fair shake, and we’re hoping that more industry figures come to the franchise’s defense.