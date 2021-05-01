Sebastian Stan May Return For Black Panther 2 Cameo

Production is set to get underway on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther 2 in just over two months, in what’s going to be a bittersweet experience for director Ryan Googler, the cast and the crew.

The sequel comes burdened with massive expectations, not just as the follow up to a cultural landmark that hauled in over $1.3 billion at the box office and scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, but as a continuation of a franchise anchored by Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.

It’s a very difficult balancing act to pull off, but Coogler believes Boseman would have wanted them to continue telling stories without him, and Black Panther 2 will look to both live up to and enhance the late star’s legacy. Plot details remain firmly under wraps for now, and there hasn’t been any major casting news for a while since Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta was added as a mystery villain, but we’ve heard that an MCU favorite could be set for a return to Wakanda.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources who told us Tony Leung’s Mandarin would be revealed as the title hero’s father in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – Sebastian Stan might be heading back to Wakanda. Bucky Barnes obviously has very close ties to the nation given that they harbored him after Captain America: Civil War and gave him a fancy new arm, while he also handed Zemo over to the Dora Milaje in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

There’s no word on how big a role it would be, but Black Panther 2 is set to tie closer into the wider MCU mythology than the first movie, and Bucky could be a key part of bridging the gap given his ties to almost all of the Avengers.