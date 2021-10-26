Secret Invasion Star Playing Skrull With X-Men Connections

Cameras have been rolling on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series Secret Invasion since the beginning of September, and yet we’re being kept in the dark as to who the various new members of the ensemble will be playing.

Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Christopher McDonald, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Killian Scott will be joining Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos, but it’s yet to be confirmed who plays a human and who forms part of the titular Skrull infiltration.

That being said, we’ve heard some rumored plot and character details already, and the latest report from TheDirect offers that Scott has been cast as a Skrull with ties to the X-Men. As per the outlet’s information, the actor will be seen in Secret Invasion as Fiz, who can also change his shape and size to go along with his natural shape-shifting abilities.

In the comic books, Fiz was exiled from the Skull Empire because of his gifts, but he ended up traveling to Earth and residing with a certain Charles Xavier. While that doesn’t mean Secret Invasion is going to die directly into the MCU’s mutant reboot, it’s still a thread that could be pulled at a later date, even if it remains entirely speculative until proven otherwise.