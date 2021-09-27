Seth Rogen’s Mom Reacts To His Super Mario Bros. Casting

If you follow Seth Rogen on Twitter, then there’s a decent chance you’ll follow his mother Sandy, too. She’s gained a sizeable social media fanbase of her own, largely due to her actor, writer, producer director and pottery enthusiast son incredulously replying to many tweets where she shares a little too much information.

Rogen is renowned for his prolific output on either side of the camera, and the latest addition to his slate saw him announced as the voice of Donkey Kong in Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. movie. He joins a stacked lineup that also features Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach, Jack Black’s Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key’s Toad, Fred Armisen’s Cranky Kong and more.

Sandy offered her thoughts on the casting news, and while the majority of the internet is stoked at the all-star ensemble, Mrs. Rogen isn’t quite sure what to think.

My son is donkey Kong ! Don’t really know what to say about that. — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) September 25, 2021

On top of Super Mario Bros., Rogen Jr. recently landed a role in Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans and plays a key supporting part in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. He’s producing a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles adaptation and horror thriller Cobweb as well, while he remains on board as an executive producer on hit Amazon superhero duo The Boys and Invincible, along with Showtime comedy series Black Monday, so he’s a busy guy.