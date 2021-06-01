Seth Rogen Teases His Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie With New Post

It feels as though we’re going to be getting new versions of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles until the end of time, given that we’ve seen five live-action movies, one feature-length animation and six TV shows in the space of three decades, and there’s still plenty more to come.

Not only is there an episodic series in the works that could be headed to Netflix, but Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are producing a brand new movie as well through their Point Grey banner. The project was first announced to be in the works last summer, but we haven’t heard a great deal from the next stab at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles until today, when Rogen took to social media with a teaser image and confirmed an August 2023 release date, as you can see below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles… Aug 11 2023 (Leo takes notes like I used to) — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 1, 2021

The live-action franchise petered out after Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows earned almost $250 million less than its predecessor at the box office despite arriving under two years later, and rebooting the heroes in a half shell as the stars of another animated movie is probably a lot more cost effective than bringing them to life via expensive CGI, with both of the Michael Bay-produced installments costing at least $135 million to produce.

Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is being directed by Gravity Falls, Disenchantment and The Mitchells vs. the Machines writer Jeff Rowe, so he certainly knows his way around blending high quality animation with genre trappings and plenty of action, while Rogen is no stranger to comic book adaptations, either, having been involved with AMC’s Preacher and Amazon’s The Boys behind the scenes. As such, Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael appear to be in good hands.