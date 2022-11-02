‘Sex Education’ star gets trapped in a festive farce in trailer for new Prime Video Christmas romcom

November is here so you know what that means—Christmas is right around the corner, and so are all the new movie trailers. And one romantic comedy destined to warm up your household for the festivities this year is Asa Butterfield‘s Your Christmas or Mine?

The Sex Education alum is taking on a new role in this wholesome Christmas tale, in which he plays James Hughes, a young adult who has more responsibilities and baggage than the average twenty-something. In the upcoming feature, Butterfield stars alongside Cora Kirk, and at first glance, the loved-up students Haley and James bid farewell at a London train station, preparing for the Holidays in their respective hometowns.

Things take a turn for the worse when the couple has the same romantic idea, and opt to visit each other’s homes to spend Christmas together. The blunder is immediately detected when they face a house devoid of their partner, and with extremely opposite realities—Haley is suddenly forced to stay with the austere and stern royal family that James grew up with, while her boyfriend stays with her rowdy large family.

Your Christmas or Mine? is directed by Jim O’Hanlon, known for his work on The Punisher, In The Flesh, and the 2020 TV series, Trying. Also joining Butterfield and Kirk will be Game of Thrones‘ David Bradley, The Crown‘s Alex Jennings, Waterloo Road‘s Angela Griffin, and Titans‘ Natalie Gumede.

The hilarious and adorable film will undeniably become a festivities hit, and it will finally arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 2.