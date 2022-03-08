Concept artist Andrew Kim, who worked on Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has shared some of his art from the film depicting Deadpool facing off with Proxima Midnight.

Kim showcased a collection of work from Shang-Chi on his official website which included the concept art. In the image, we see the pair of characters fighting one another in the same cage where Wong takes on Abomination in the final cut of the film.

It isn’t clear if there were ever talks of this being how Wade Wilson would make his MCU debut and given the fact he is depicted taking on Proxima Midnight who is currently dead in the main timeline, these character choices are even more strange.

Fans may recognize Proxima Midnight for her appearances in both Avengers movies Infinity War and Endgame. In both films, the character met their fate so appearing once again in Shang-Chi would have posed plenty of questions.

Image via Andrew Kim

While this ultimately wasn’t the time, it’s inevitable that Deadpool will show up in the MCU sometime soon with some fans believing this may take place during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Outside of this, Deadpool 3 is still in the works and expected to hit theatres sometime in 2023.