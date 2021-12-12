‘Shang-Chi’ director teases more than one MCU Disney Plus series

Up until this year, Destin Daniel Cretton was best known for directing hard-hitting independent dramas, which more often than not starred Brie Larson. Having worked with the actress on three of his four features prior to boarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it was no surprise when Carol Danvers dropped by the first post-credits scene.

Speaking of stingers, the final minutes of the movie saw Meng’er Zhang’s Xu Xialing officially assume control of her father’s organization, with the title card ominously intoning that “The Ten Rings Will Return”. Almost immediately, rumors began swirling that a spinoff was in the works for Disney Plus that would follow the group’s new power structure, something Zhang was more than on board with.

In a stroke of coincidence, the official announcement of a Shang-Chi sequel came with the caveat that Cretton was also developing a streaming series. However, in an interview with Collider to promote the blockbuster’s home video release, the filmmaker may have let slip that he’s got more than one episodic endeavor in the works.

“Kevin [Feige] and the team there definitely have a clear idea of where they’re taking the MCU, but they’re also open to pitches and things that we’re passionate about. One of the shows that we’re creating was initially an idea that I was bouncing around with our producer while we were shooting Shang-Chi and it just happened to fit in with the trajectory of where they’re going with the franchise. So, it’s a little back and forth.”

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Photos Tease An Action-Packed Ride 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Further chatter touted that Cretton’s show could be a comedy, so perhaps if multiple projects are on the cards he’ll be able to do both, on top of following up the massive success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on the big screen.