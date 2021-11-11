Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Recreates Adorable Childhood Photo

2021 has been a big year for Marvel’s Simu Liu. The former Kim’s Convenience star made his major Marvel Cinematic Universe debut over the summer in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which saw him become the franchise’s very first major Asian superhero. The good news is that his role in the film likely marks the first of many appearances in the larger MCU.

Liu’s current success has led the actor to get nostalgic on social media. After hilariously revealing a few months ago that he once modeled for stock photos, he’s continued in the same vein by revisiting another old photo from his past. In this case, it’s an adorable image of himself as a young boy holding a baby duckling. It turns out that Liu recreated the image for People, with his now-adult self suitably holding a much bigger duck.

Liu shared the photo in a tweet:

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/U0MAq4o0dQ — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) November 11, 2021

You might think that folks would react to Liu’s own glow-up, but actually all anyone can talk about in their replies to his tweet is the duck. One burning question that everybody wants to know is…is it the same duck?

Unfortunately, we’re not sure that the math works out.

I was about to ask that to. Then I looked up the average lifespan of a duck and got sad because there is no way it can be…😭😭😭 — Trey The Trashman (@TreyGriffeth) November 11, 2021

Some are holding out hope that the ducks are at least related.

I need to know if it is the same duck or the duck's lineage — 🦖🦕ExKage 🦦 22 Days to Endwalker (@ExKage) November 11, 2021

Whoever the duck is, he’s an icon.

Okay but the duck is serving face pic.twitter.com/fOjWYyEUO9 — Frankie Royce (@FrankieRoyce) November 11, 2021

Liu’s tweet comes on the eve of Disney Plus Day, which marks Shang-Chi‘s debut on the Mouse of House’s streaming service. As of tomorrow, it’ll be available for all subscribers to watch at no extra cost. The movie, from director Destin Daniel Cretton, follows Liu’s master martial artist as he’s drawn back into the world of his father, immortal crime lord Wenwu (Tony Leung) and embarks on a globe-trotting adventure to prevent him from unleashing an ancient evil. Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, and Meng’er Zhang co-star.

