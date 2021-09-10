Shang-Chi Actor Simu Liu Hates That Fans Have Discovered His Now Viral Stock Photos

After the massive box office success of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the internet is digging deep into the background of the film’s star, Simu Liu, who apparently hates the fact that some fans have discovered the actor used to model for stock photos prior to his big break as a hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



One fan on Twitter went so far as to compile a thread of more than a dozen of Liu’s stock photos in addition to a few that have been edited to make the actor appear in the photos wearing his full Shang-Chi regalia. The thread has since garnered tens of thousands of likes and retweets.

every @SimuLiu stock photo i could find; a thread pic.twitter.com/FzJyGnxQdt — J (@svmberg) September 9, 2021

It wasn’t long at all before Liu took to Twitter himself to address the fan frenzy over his modeling career with four simple words: “Thanks, I hate this.”

Thanks I hate this https://t.co/vugIdutadX — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 10, 2021

Lucky for Liu, he likely won’t have to model for stock photos again any time soon with Shang-Chi being such a massive success over the Labor Day weekend. The film grossed over $90 million in the four days following its debut and is likely poised for even greater success should it open in China as rumored later this month.



Of course, even though Shang-Chi may represent Simu Liu’s first major foray into Hollywood, he’s also made plenty of appearances on the small screen including on Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, Fresh off the Boat, and even the upcoming anime-inspired series Star Wars: Visions where you can catch the actor later this month.