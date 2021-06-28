Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Reportedly Has More Surprise Cameos

While the likes of Black Widow, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home have tended to grab most of the attention, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has risen up to become one of Marvel fans’ most-anticipated films of the year. The trailers so far have promised a thrilling mash-up of the superhero genre and martial arts movies, as the MCU finally serves up its first ever Asian leading character.

The hype was raised even more after the recent second trailer included the reveal that a long-forgotten character was returning in Shang-Chi. Namely, Abomination, Bruce Banner’s nemesis from The Incredible Hulk, was depicted battling a sorcerer in a tournament match. Fans even think that this sorcerer was Benedict Wong’s Wong from the Doctor Strange films. Well, the good news is that, according to a new rumor, there’s plenty more where they came from.

Tipster Daniel Richtman is claiming that Shang-Chi will feature even more surprise cameos than just Abomination and Wong, with the scooper sharing that there are a load more that Marvel is keeping back from the trailers to give fans a kick when they eventually get to watch the movie. It’s possible that these other cameos will happen via the tournament as well, as this seems like a natural way of bringing various separate MCU characters together.

We weren’t really expecting this kind of deep-dive into Marvel lore, even though we probably should’ve been given that the film is set to solve maybe the earliest mystery of the MCU. The real Mandarin has been teased since the first Iron Man, but we’ve never met him… Until now, with Tony Leung playing the supervillain in Shang-Chi, where it’s revealed he’s the father of Simu Liu’s eponymous hero.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on September 3rd, making it the second MCU flick (out of four) of 2021.