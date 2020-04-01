Shazam! Director Talks Possible Crossover With Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam

Black Adam might be the ultimate nemesis of Billy Batson’s superhero alter ego, but don’t expect Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming debut movie as the anti-villain to crossover that much with the world of Shazam! Johnson’s been attached to the role of Adam for years, and was originally set to be the villain of the 2019 film, but as we know, he was handed his own project instead, given The Rock’s star power. Likewise, don’t go thinking he’ll show up in Shazam! 2.

At least, that’s what it sounds like going by new comments made by director David F. Sandberg. The filmmaker, who’s returning to helm the second outing for Zachary Levi’s aged-up hero, revealed to ComicBook.com that he’s had no involvement with the Black Adam team so far and the two productions are basically keeping to themselves. According to Sandberg, he’s pretty much in the same boat as the fans when it comes to BA.

“No, I haven’t talked to [the Black Adam team]. I mean, I assume DC is keeping tabs, that they have the bigger plan. But I don’t know what they’re doing. I’m just curious to see it, you know?”

The director’s comments fit with everything we’ve heard about the shape of the Shazam/Black Adam franchise. Sandberg is likely playing a bit coy here, too, as he knows Warner Bros. has bigger plans at work. After all, Levi himself has confirmed that the intention is to hold off on a crossover until Shazam! 3, when he’ll finally get to face off with the ruler of Kahndaq.

As teased in the first film’s post-credits scene, Shazam! 2 will see Billy and his family battle Mr. Mind and the Monster Society of Evil. It’s due in April 2022. Before that, Black Adam – helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra – is supposed to arrive in December 2021. With filming possibly being held up due to the Coronavirus, however, it could be be hit by a delay.