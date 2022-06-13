‘Shazam’ director isn’t afraid of spoilers, teases a much bigger sequel

DC has an exciting slate of films headed to theaters in 2022 and capping off the year will be Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, director David F. Sandberg teased the upcoming film as being substantially bigger than the first and shared his anticipation to finally share everything with the fans — even if it comes from spoilers.

“It’s a MUCH bigger movie than the first one. There’s so much stuff that I can’t wait for people to see. I hope they put a lot of it in the trailer. I don’t even care about spoilers, I’m just eager to show off our creatures, action, etc.”

Sandberg’s take on spoilers isn’t what you hear from every director in the age of Superhero movies, but it does suggest there are going to be plenty of big surprises for DC fans when the first new movie launches.

While fans haven’t yet received a look at Shazam: Fury of the Gods, attendees to Cinemacon did get a sneak peek that already revealed a cameo from a massive DCEU character. Given this, Sandberg’s words on not holding anything back would appear to ring true.

Right now it isn’t clear when we will receive the first trailer for Shazam: Fury of the Gods, but given there is still quite sometime before its scheduled launch, the wait could still take a few months.

After suffering a small delay, Shazam: Fury of the Gods is now set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 21.