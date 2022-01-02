‘Shazam!’ director responds to ‘Justice League’ reboot rumors

Even the staunchest of SnyderVerse supporters will have resigned themselves to the fact that a new version of the Justice League will be coming to the DCEU eventually, because there’s simply too much money left on the table by not uniting the franchise’s biggest and best superheroes for an all-star team-up.

Joss Whedon bungled the first attempt pretty spectacularly when he took over from Zack Snyder and delivered a turgid $300 million box office bomb, before HBO Max’s four-hour epic finally gave the fans what they’d been clamoring to see ever since the theatrical cut arrived to be greeted with an overwhelming sense of apathy.

The internet has been gripped by speculation after a series of tipsters, scoopers, leakers and insiders touted that a brand new iteration of the Justice League could be set up as soon as November’s The Flash, and Shazam! director David F. Sandberg has now offered his tongue-in-cheek reaction, which you can check out below.

Shazam is joining the Justice League? 2022 starting out with some great news! pic.twitter.com/yqdouOSiSc — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) January 1, 2022

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If and when the Justice League are cobbled together again, you’d imagine that Zachary Levi would be an important part of the lineup given his standing and popularity within the context of the mythology, but that’s by no means a guarantee we can expect it to happen at any point in the near future.