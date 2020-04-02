Shazam! Director Reveals The Celebrity Cameo That Everyone Missed

Superhero movie fans are usually pros at spotting all the easter eggs and cameos filmmakers like to sprinkle through their Marvel and DC productions. But hey, we don’t have superpowers ourselves so we can’t catch every single one. It turns out we all missed one famous face in 2019’s Shazam!, for instance, and it took the movie’s director, David F. Sandberg, to point it out to us.

ComicBook.com arranged a viewing party of the Zachary Levi-starring flick last night to mark a year since its release. Sandberg took part on Twitter and in one tweet revealed that none other than Seth Green can be spotted during a scene. “One of the guys walking by outside the strip club is Seth Green who visited the set that day,” the director said. You can see him for yourself in the screenshot below. We really should have noticed him sooner, though, as he’s even wearing a green hat.

Green might be most known for his vocal roles in Family Guy and Robot Chicken or from classic 90s favorites like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Austin Powers, but lately he’s become a king of superhero film cameos. He memorably voiced Howard the Duck in the two Guardians of the Galaxy movies (a role he reprised in the tie-in animated show), and also had a walk-on part in Iron Man 2 before that. Now, we can belatedly add Shazam! to his ever-growing list of comic book movie appearances.

He’ll no doubt be back as Howard for another brief cameo in Marvel’s Guardians Vol. 3 as well, coming at some point over the next few years. As for Sandberg, he’s returning to helm the Shazam! sequel, which is scheduled to arrive on April 1st, 2022. Though with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it’s possible that production will be delayed.