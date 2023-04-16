‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ director embraces the hate by leaving a scathing review of his own movie

In addition to plummeting right towards a status as one of the biggest box office bombs in the history of the superhero genre, the ongoing backlash towards Shazam! Fury of the Gods has also seen director David F. Sandberg come in for some fairly unjust criticism.

The filmmaker is famously open to diving deep into his creative process on social media, which somehow makes him an easy target for trolls and haters desperate to tear him down. While salt could have easily been rubbed into the wound of his DCU sequel imploding in theaters and faring significantly worse among critics than its predecessor to boot, Sandberg has instead opted to embrace the hate and trash his own movie on Letterboxd.

Photo via Warner Bros.

Leaning into the accusations that Zachary Levi misguidedly played the superpowered Billy Batson way too differently from Asher Angel’s teenage version – something the actor hinted he agreed with not too long ago – the Lights Out creator left a 0.5 star review for Fury of the Gods by stating “Billy and Shazam have different personalities. I really wish someone would point this out to the director. Unwatchable!”

What makes it even more hilarious is that Sandberg has only ever left four reviews on Letterboxd, and every single one of them finds him destroying his own handiwork with tongue planted firmly in cheek. Lights Out was lambasted for “Not enough jumpscares,” Annabelle: Creation got slaughtered because the “Plot made no sense,” with the first Shazam! neatly summed up as “garbage.”