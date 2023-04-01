Zachary Levi says ‘f*ck those guys’ to ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ critics, unaware his co-star is one of them

Ever since Shazam! Fury of the Gods opened with a dull thud at the box office to kick off a run that’s going to see it set numerous unwanted records for the DCU, star Zachary Levi appears to be hellbent on sabotaging his own career.

Whether he’s publicly blasting the SnyderVerse and its dedicated supporters (but not Zack Snyder himself, to be clear), side-eying Dwayne Johnson any opportunity he gets, lambasting the Warner Bros. marketing department for failing to sufficiently promote the superhero sequel, or even laying into Kevin Feige for making false promises about his Marvel Cinematic Universe run, it’s been quite the sight to witness unfold.

However, things took a turn for the unintentionally hilarious when Levi appeared at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo last night, where he was grilled on the shortcomings of his recent unmitigated catastrophe. After declaring that he thinks “Shazam! Fury of the Gods is objectively actually a better movie than the first film” – but not without admitting “a lot of people don’t think so” – the actor was asked what he would say to the film’s critics, and he responded with a succinct “f*ck those guys.”

As it turns out, though, one of the sneakiest critics of all was none other than co-star Asher Angel, after it was discovered that he liked a tweet trashing Levi’s over-the-top childlike performance as the superpowered version of Billy Batson.

The way Zachary Levi is so done ☠️💀⚰️🪦 pic.twitter.com/lzCxwm5qoi — kirby reed's son (@snydersbatman) March 31, 2023

You really couldn’t make it up at this stage, but we’re nonetheless intrigued to see how the Zachary Levi Self-Sabotage Tour of 2023 goes, especially when it’s looking increasingly unlikely that his close personal friends James Gunn and Peter Safran will be able to justify his inclusion in the DCU moving forward.