‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ director ignores box office doom and gloom to be relentlessly trolled for offering insight

After another dismal weekend at the box office, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now guaranteed to take an unwanted place in the history books as the lowest-grossing DCU movie ever released, unless of course Blue Beetle and/or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom do the unthinkable and sink without a trace.

Matters haven’t been helped by the fact the superhero sequel is already available on digital and VOD a mere three weeks after arriving in multiplexes, while director David F. Sandberg has been putting on a brave face in spite of a project he worked incredibly hard on being ignored by paying audiences and blasted by internet trolls.

Speaking of which, the filmmaker has been using his various social media accounts to offer insight into how the spandex-clad sausage was made, revealing the various tricks and techniques for bringing Fury of the Gods to life, as well as why he decided to make those calls. Apparently, that’s enough to piss people off, because he’s already being accused of “ruining” the movie by doing so.

Sure does make some people quite upset though. Never flash back to a previous movie!! If the audience wanted to see that they’d watch the previous movie!! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Rqzgv4bx14 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 9, 2023

We’re not entirely sure how diving deep into the process of making Shazam! Fury of the Gods actively lessens the experience, especially when the ticket sales indicate nobody was all that fussed about catching the second installment on the big screen, while the lukewarm critical reception highlights that those who did weren’t left particularly impressed.

The internet being what it is, though, Sandberg can’t even share his own work with the world without being pilloried for it.