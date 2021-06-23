Home / movies

Shazam!’s Michelle Borth Targeted By Cancel Culture After Being Dropped From Fury Of The Gods

Fans had a lot of questions when it was revealed that Michelle Borth had been dropped from DCEU sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods after director David F. Sandberg posted an image revealing the grown-up versions of the younger characters in their shiny new superhero outfits.

On one hand, it sort of makes sense that Grace Fulton would pull double duty as both iterations of Mary Bromfield, when the 24 year-old actress is a good few years older than the rest of the teenage cast members. Then again, 42 year-old Michelle Borth is in the same demographic as Zachary Levi, Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona and Meaghan Good, all of whom are aged between 39 and 41, while Borth was reported to have signed a multi-picture deal to recur across the entire shared universe.

However, the star has now found herself targeted by cancel culture based on a social media post she made back in January that eulogized Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by a police officer during the riots in the Capitol. As you can see below, a lot of people seem to be under the impression that this is the reason she’s absent from Fury of the Gods.

Those to have trawled through Borth’s Instagram and Twitter accounts seeking more ammunition to fire in her direction would have been greeted by posts celebrating Pride month, the Black Lives Matter movement and support for Hong Kong protesters seeking democracy, which counters the knee-jerk reaction in some corners labeling her as a pro-insurrection supporter of domestic terrorism. It’s a strange situation for sure, but as of yet there’s been no official word as to why she’s been replaced in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Source: Bounding Into Comics

