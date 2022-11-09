Shazam’s cringey pose in ‘Fury of the Gods’ poster has finally been explained

After an initial poster for Shazam! Fury of the Gods was unveiled earlier this week, in which the titular hero is seen striking a rather odd-looking pose, a new image that has a wider scope of the same scene is adding some context.

The original poster shared by Shazam actor Zachary Levi is cropped in a way that puzzled some people when he revealed it on Twitter. Some people even remarked that it looked like the hero was letting out an epic fart that is apparently causing the volcanic-like explosion of ash and embers behind him.

Mark your calendars, y’all! @ShazamMovie ! Fury of the Gods – wiser, stronger, faster, funnier, I mean, overall, cooler than the rest (and did we mention ✨humble ✨ 😏💅) coming ATCHA only in theaters on March 17. #ShazamMovie 2 #ElectricBoogaloo pic.twitter.com/p41xrFc4XG — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) November 7, 2022

It was made clear by an image showing a larger version of that same scene, which was shared by Reddit user u/AldebaranTauro on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit, that Shazam’s crooked pose is actually due to him riding on a scooter.

“Ah, that explains the pose,” one Reddit user remarked.

“Why did they crop it so weirdly on the official poster? This looks much better lol,” another fan wrote.

The image was also shared on Twitter where it sparked some interesting reactions from people, from declaring it “cool” to being the subject of crying-laughing emojis.

Though the official Shazam! Fury of the Gods Twitter account has yet to post the wider-angle image, we think there is a good chance it is the genuine article because you can see the tail-end of the scooter in question in the original cropped poster.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters on March 17, 2023.