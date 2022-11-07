Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi has shared a brand new poster for the DC film while also humblebragging his little heart out about the superhero.

The image features the super-powered Billy Batson, AKA Shazam, throwing a “hang loose” gesture while there is some sort of commotion that resembles the ash cloud from a volcanic explosion going on behind him.

“Mark your calendars, y’all! @ShazamMovie ! Fury of the Gods – wiser, stronger, faster, funnier, I mean, overall, cooler than the rest (and did we mention ✨humble ✨ 😏💅) coming ATCHA only in theaters on March 17.”

“LET’S GOOOO” was the elated response from one fan.

“CAN’T WAIT TO SEE!” another fan wrote.

However, not all the responses were wall-to-wall positive as many fans took to roasting the image.

“Why does it look like he’s farting?” one commentator wrote.

Another Twitter user posted a pair of images side-by-side to emphasize the silliness of the Shazam! sequel’s poster.

One lightning rod of attention from fans was directed at Shazam’s updated costume, which notably appears to have dimmed its once-glow-yellow lightning bolt insignia on his chest for a more matte gold look.

“I miss the OG suit,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I just hope they have the glowing lighting back on the suit. It just looks weird without it,” another commentator said.

It was clear one Twitter user’s desire to see Shazam eventually face off with his comic book arch-nemesis, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, following the antihero’s recent premiere in his own solo movie that is currently topping the box office charts.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters on March 17.