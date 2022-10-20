‘She-Hulk’ creator reveals an ‘Ant-Man’ crossover was scrapped for being ‘way too silly’

Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was hardly drenched in self-seriousness, gritty realism, and po-faced reflections on what it means to be a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it turns out that even the zany legal comedy had to draw the line somewhere.

Now that the finale has been out in the open for a week, the cast and creative team have been divulging all sorts of interesting tidbits about scenes, gags, cameos, and storylines that almost made it into the show, with executive producer and lead writer Jessica Gao coming clean in an interview with Metro about an Ant-Man crossover that would have been every bit as hilarious as it would off-the-wall.

“There was one very stupid idea that we had when we were still trying to think of cases, you know, case of the weeks and things like that. We had this running joke where every time She-Hulk walked past Pug’s office, that he was in a meeting with the giant ants from Ant-Man and he was arranging for witness protection for these ants because they had witnessed a crime.”

She-Hulk may have been packed to the rafters with deep cut comic book characters making the most unexpected of live-action appearances, you can understand why the writers’ room decided that having Scott Lang’s insect allies being entered into witness protection may have been a bridge too far.

“One of our writers, Zeb Wells, lost his mind over that and started yelling at us and saying, “These ants don’t understand what witness protection is!” And then we scrapped that idea as being way too silly. [They could] just turn back into tiny ants and nobody would ever find them again.”

If we’re being honest, we kind of wish Pug’s meeting with Scott Lang’s insect allies had made it into the final cut, just to see what the reactions would be on the internet. Abomination running a wellness retreat, Hulkified incels, and Mr. Immortal jumping out of windows to escape his many wives is fine, apparently, but ants entering witness protection is not.