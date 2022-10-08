The latest ‘She-Hulk’ character poster is ready to ribbit and rip it

Marvel fans everywhere rejoiced when they heard about the amazing cameo by a well-known superhero in episode eight of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Oh, and Leapfrog also showed up. That’s right, we got a two-fer—not only did Daredevil make his long awaited debut, but so did the weird frog guy.

On Saturday, the official Marvel Studios Twitter account posted an image of Leapfrog in all his glory, and we’re treated to actor Brandon Stanley’s take on the less-than-iconic character. Despite this, or maybe because of it, Leapfrog has been widely anticipated by fans, hence the fun costume tweet.

It's time to ribbit and rip it 🐸



Meet Leapfrog and his inflammable suit in episode eight of Marvel Studios’ #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/3XeoE3xO8R — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 8, 2022

The suit looks like a knock-off superhero Halloween costume you’d find at a discount Halloween store, but that’s probably intentional. Leapfrog isn’t really supposed to be taken seriously anyway. “It’s time to ribbit and rip it, Marvel said in the Tweet. “Meet Leapfrog and his inflammable suit in episode eight of Marvel Studios’ #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, now streaming on DisneyPlus.”

She-Hulk, in the latter half of its season, has made a point of introducing lesser known Marvel characters into the MCU. We’ve already seen the likes of Titania, Mister Immortal, Luke Jacobson, Man-Bull, and others. However, none seem to get everybody as excited as this weird green frog.

Marvel’s marketing plan for the character hasn’t hurt, either. On Oct. 5, Marvel released a video with various She-Hulk stars “auditioning” for the role of Leapfrog with the intention of piquing the public’s interest in the character.

For those wondering, Leapfrog in the comics was a villain named Vincent Patilio until his son, Eugene, took over the costume and tried to improve the character’s reputation by being a hero. He’s never been a marquee character, but he was hunted by famous Spider-Man villain (and soon to be movie character) Kraven the Hunter, so that’s got to stand for something.

In She-Hulk, Eugene is a spoiled rich kid who bought a suit with rocket boots and expects everything to go his way. He ends up in Jennifer Walters’ office after the hydraulic boots in his suit malfunction when he’s trying to be a hero. Instead of giving him flight, the boots short circuit and send him flying into the ground. He suffers third-degree burns and wants to sue outfit designer Luke Jacobson. He also serves as a way to introduce that other character people are crazy about named Daredevil, who’s hot on his trail.

You can enjoy Leapfrog in all his glory on the latest episode She-Hulk, which is streaming now on Disney Plus.