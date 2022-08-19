‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just made a long-held MCU fan theory canon

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s opening episode surprised us all by confirming something about Captain America’s private life that fans have been hotly debating for years. After relentless questioning from Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) finally gave in and revealed that Steve Rogers was not a virgin and first had sex during the war, before he was frozen in the ice for decades.

In dropping this eyebrow-raising factoid, She-Hulk may have just made a long-held fan theory canon. In Captain America: The First Avenger, one brief scene sees Steve approached by an adoring fan wanting his autograph after one of his USO shows. Bruce tells Jen that Steve lost his virginity to an unnamed “girl” during his USO tour. So it stands to reason that it could be this woman.

But this isn’t the first time this mystery lady has been the subject of fan speculation. She’s played by Laura Haddock, who later portrayed Meredith Quill, Peter’s mother, in Guardians of the Galaxy. For years, then, Steve’s admirer has been unofficially known as Star-Lord’s grandmother, with many wondering if she and Steve had sex and Cap is really Peter’s grandpa.

With She-Hulk adding some fuel to this fire, could this unexpected familial connection ever become a real thing? Twitter fan Matt Ramos got fans hoping for it, by joking that Chris Evans should return in Avengers: Secret Wars so that he can have his own Darth Vader moment with Quill — “No, Peter, I am your grandfather.”

Steve Rogers better come back in Secret Wars just to tell Starlord he did the deed with his grandmother. pic.twitter.com/xAgKZFllAl — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) August 18, 2022

For what it’s worth, James Gunn has denied for years that Haddock’s two MCU characters are in any way related, but fans like this theory too much to drop it — so much so that Autograph Lady is even called “Peter Quill’s Grandmother” on her Marvel Fandom page. Maybe it is a bit far-fetched that this could become canon, but honestly, far stranger things have happened in the MCU before this, so why not?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues Thursdays on Disney Plus.