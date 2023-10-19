‘She shouldn’t be in ‘Endgame’: The race to rescue Captain Marvel’s reputation before ‘The Marvels’ leads to calls for Disney to ‘Star Wars’ the MCU

George Lucas’ love of altering the Star Wars movies: erasing the original versions of the films to update VFX and sound effects or even add or remove cast members, has long been a source of controversy among the saga’s fandom. And yet apparently we’re now entering the era where folks are demanding for Marvel to do the same thing and “fix” its past mistakes. And, yes, unsurprisingly the revolutionary request involves wiping out Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. Because of course it does.

One r/MarvelStudios subreddit thread poked the hornet’s nest by asking folks how they would have changed Carol Danvers’ MCU introduction in order to make her less of a controversial character. There were a range of intriguing suggestions, some of which genuinely might be onto something. Such as retelling Captain Marvel‘s story in a linear way, allowing us to get to know Carol as we did Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and the rest.

Others were a little more, let’s say, militant in their pitches, arguing that Captain Marvel shouldn’t have been in Endgame at all and a final act with less “awful writing” would’ve given her big moments in the movie to other, more established characters. e.g. Rocket, Gamora, and Nebula.

For those who have had a chip on their shoulder over Larson’s Carol for the longest time, advocating her removal from the biggest MCU film of them all is a logical end-point. Thankfully, while Marvel Studios has tweaked this and that from its productions on Disney Plus before now, it feels like we’re not quite at the stage where Kevin Feige will grow a beard and ditch his baseball cap for a checkered shirt and morph into George Lucas. But if you ever hear him start talking about how the MCU is like poetry because it rhymes, then we’re in trouble.

The Marvels, uniting Larson’s Cap with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, releases this Nov. 10.