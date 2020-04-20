Sherlock Holmes 3 Will Reportedly Confirm Holmes And Watson Are Gay

If you’re keen on watching a more classic take on the adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson, then the threequel to Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law’s series, Sherlock Holmes 3, will be right up your alley. Though from what we understand, the movie won’t be completely loyal to the source material.

The first two films, Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, released in 2009 and 2011 respectively, were a mixed bag. Downey Jr. delivered a stellar performance as you’d expect, and paired with the talented Jude Law, the two managed to show the powerful connection between Holmes and his best friend Dr. Watson, if little else.

News and information have been scarce from the team behind Sherlock Holmes 3, but we’ve heard that a few familiar characters, including Noomi Rapace’s Madam Simza Heron, will make a comeback. Additionally, reports claim that the studio is eyeing Michael Fassbender to play the infamous adversary of Holmes, Sebastian Moran. What’s more, it’s also been said that Jared Harris’ Professor Moriarty will return, having faked his death in the previous entry.

As for what you can expect from the plot, it would appear that the producers plan to outright confirm that Holmes and Watson are gay in the threequel. According to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us that Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow, Han was returning to the Fast & Furious franchise and a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max, all of which have since been confirmed – Warner Bros. wants to take the leap and showcase Holmes and Watson’s non-platonic bond.

Of course, the pair’s unique bromance has always been one of the highlights of every adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s works, but it seems that the studio wishes to take this one step further and confirm that they are, in fact, homosexual. The first two installments hinted at this, of course, but never explicitly confirmed it. The fact that Watson has a wife will only complicate things, too (though apparently they get divorced in between films), but we’re definitely excited to see this interpretation of their relationship in Sherlock Holmes 3.

Tell us, though, what’s your opinion on the matter? Are you for or against this idea? Sound off in the usual place below.