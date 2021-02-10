Shia LaBeouf Taking A Break From Acting Following Abuse Allegations

FKA Twigs’ lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf for sexual battery is continuing to have major ramifications for the actor. The award-winning musician and actress detailed credible and shocking allegations of extremely abusive behavior by LaBeouf, including strangulation, beatings, intentionally infecting her with an STD and boasting about driving around LA shooting stray dogs. She’s backed up by the testimony of multiple women with similar stories of emotional abuse, all of which have resulted in him reportedly being blacklisted in Hollywood and entering long-term inpatient care.

Now, Variety is reporting that LaBeouf and top talent agency CAA have “parted ways.” To be clear, though, he’s not been fired by CAA and instead, their separation is due to him taking a substantial “break from acting” to focus on his treatment. Variety’s sources say LaBeouf is living at an inpatient facility for the foreseeable future and that his release is “dependent on his recovery.”

The actor has remained out of the public eye ever since the story broke, though did put out a statement tacitly acknowledging that FKA Twigs’ claimed are grounded in fact, saying:

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Of course, this isn’t the star’s first stint in treatment. After being convicted of disorderly conduct in Georgia, he was faced with the choice of seven years behind bars or psychological help. He chose the latter, using the insights to write his well received autobiographical movie Honey Boy. That success enabled him to start rebuilding his career, and prior to this suit, he was even tipped for a big MCU role.

Obviously, that’s not happening now, though even before the lawsuit, LaBeouf was on thin ice. In September, Olivia Wilde fired him from her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling after he behaved poorly on set and clashed with the cast and crew. A source on the film said that “he is not an easy guy to work with.”

Personally, I hope LaBeouf’s therapy goes well, but I also hope the women he’s abused get recognition of what they’ve been through and some kind of financial settlement. If what’s been alleged is true, then it sounds like Shia LaBeouf‘s disturbing behavior was escalating and his frequent threats of murder and suicide may have ended in the most tragic way possible.