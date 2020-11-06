Shia LaBeouf’s Reportedly Had Talks With Marvel About A Role

Earlier this year, Dakota Johnson said her The Peanut Butter Falcon co-star Shia LaBeouf might be the greatest actor of his generation. Even if he isn’t, though, it can’t be denied that the 34 year-old is one of the most dedicated and committed talents in the business, one that’s gained a reputation for immersing himself deeper into his roles than the majority of his contemporaries.

After all, there aren’t a lot of names out there that would go to the same lengths as LaBeouf does for virtually every one of his movies. The former child star repeatedly cut his own face, had a tooth pulled out and converted to Christianity during filming for David Ayer’s World War II drama Fury, wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical Honey Boy where he played a fictionalized version of his father, and actually got his entire chest tattooed when he reunited with Ayer for crime thriller The Tax Collector.

Even when he’s not on set, though, Shia LaBeouf is still making headlines and recently went viral for going all-in when it came to playing Jeff Spicolli in an online reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, much to the amusement and bemusement of the rest of the ensemble. Of course, we also know that Marvel Studios is interested in having the Transformers alum end his self-imposed exile from big budget movies to join the MCU, and insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the two sides have held talks.

He doesn’t offer any further details, but we’ve heard in the past that X-Men is the project in question. That being said, so many actors meet with Marvel that it could realistically be any number of roles. Regardless, it seems the two parties are interested in working together and hopefully they’ll be able to find something to collaborate on.