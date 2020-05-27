House Of 1000 Corpses And More Coming To Shudder Next Month

We are *checks calendar* smack bang in that transition period between one month and another. A time when streaming services update their respective content libraries and gamers all over the world stand up and take notice of the new titles coming to Games With Gold and PS Plus. Spoilers: the latter is bringing out the big guns for June 2020.

In the world of streaming, Netflix and Amazon Prime have already outlined the newcomers headed to their respective platforms next week; now, it’s Shudder’s turn to showcase exactly what subscribers can look forward to over the next four weeks.

Coming to us by way of Bloody Disgusting, the official list is packed with some delightful horror titles, including Rob Zombie’s cult favorite, House of 1000 Corpses. It’s the gruesome gore fest that later inspired 3 From Hell, the equally gruesome 2019 horror hit which joined Shudder back in February.

Featuring the late Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon, Karen Black, and Rainn Wilson, both House of 1000 Corpses and 3 From Hell are must-watch movies if you’re a fan of Rob Zombie. If not, never worry; Shudder has plenty of new TV shows and movies headed our way in June.

June 1 Blacula Scream Blacula Scream Sugar Hill House of 1000 Corpses June 4 Scream, Queen! My Nightmare On Elm Street June 5 The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs June 8 Lyle June 11 Warning: Do Not Play June 12 The Last Drive-in With Joe Bob Briggs June 15 The Bone Box Mausoleum

And continued:

June 18 Scare Package June 19 Etheria 2020 Shorts Program The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs (Season Finale) June 22 Ghost Killers Vs. Bloody Mary Psychotic June 25 Yummy June 29 Dig Two Graves

To top it off, Shudder is also bringing Featured Collections – namely Queer Horror (available June 1st) and Etheria (available June 19th) – as well as the continuation of original series The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs, which spans 10 episodes and will spotlight everything from horror classics to foreign cult favorites. Expect the occasional special guest, too.

So, all in all, Shudder is certainly beefing up its content library as we move into June 2020. Which is just as well, given the demand for streaming titles during the COVID-19 lockdown.