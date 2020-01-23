Tons Of Great Horror Movies Are Headed To Shudder Next Month

With a raft of new streaming services coming our way this year, it’s impressive that Shudder continues to develop compelling content and a solid horror library to keep fans returning. Having already snapped up the rights to Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell, they’ve now announced their full lineup of titles for February 2020, which includes new original series, shorts, and a lot of classic movies.

In terms of original series, Shudder have The Dead Lands on Thursdays through March 5th, with the show adapting a 2014 New Zealand film focusing on Māori mythology. The plot covers a warrior returning from the afterlife who has to contend with the spirits of the recently dead. Given Shudder’s confirmation of a second season for Creepshow, it’ll be fascinating to see what they do with this material as they increase their original series commitments.

On the original movies front, Shudder have Bliss, where a painter struggles with a creative block. In addition, they have the imaginatively titled Dogs Don’t Wear Pants, wherein an emotionally paralyzed man begins a relationship with a dominatrix centered around suffocation. Shudder also have Jessica Forever, a dystopian future-set thriller where the title character and her family fight for survival. As previously mentioned, you can also catch 3 From Hell on Shudder from February, with the release schedule as follows:

01/30 – Bliss



02/06 – Dogs Don’t Wear Pants

02/13 – 3 From Hell

02/20 – Jessica Forever

The Shudder movie library is also getting some great classics and shorts for February, including some titles that tie into the month’s romantic theme. The lineup is as follows:

Feb 1

Child’s Play (1988 version)

Escape from New York

The Fog (1980 version)

My Bloody Valentine (2009 version)

Night of the Comet

Feb 3

Like Me

The Whistler (short)

Feb 10

Catcalls (short)

The Golden Glove

The Hills Have Eyes (1977 version)

Prom Night (1980 version)

Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II

Feb 17

Blanketty (short)

Seoul Station

Return of the Living Dead III

Feb 24

Dog Soldiers

Empathy, Inc.

Wendigo

In addition, Shudder are curating “Love Sick,” a collection of Valentine-themed titles, including:

Dogs Don’t Wear Pants

Lizzie

Beast

My Bloody Valentine (1981 version)

Audition

The Love Witch

Spring

Ganja & Hess

Double Lover

November

Are We Not Cats

Honeymoon

Little Deaths

Kiss of the Damned

Return of the Living Dead III

Night of the Living Debs

Prom Night (1980 version)

Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II

A Discovery of Witches (series)

And finally, fans of Shudder’s excellent Horror Noire documentary on African-American cinema can check out its spinoff podcast in February, which includes extended interviews with the participants.

So there we have it, a solid collection of new and classic movies, as well as 3 From Hell, to keep horror and thriller hounds happy in February. Are there any titles that you’re particularly keen to see, though? As always, let us know down below.