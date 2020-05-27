Star Wars Battlefront II Will Reportedly Be Free On PS4 Next Month

Sony appears to be rolling out the AAA heavyweights for June’s PlayStation Plus lineup.

Nipping at the heels of yesterday’s big addition (read: Call of Duty: WWII, which is available to download right now for PS Plus subscribers), speculation is rife that June’s second PS4 title will be of a similar AAA caliber.

According to Reddit user ‘PlayStationGameplay’ (h/t Push Square), WWII will be joined by none other than Star Wars Battlefront II, DICE and EA’s sublime shooter sequel. The leak was first spotted over on Instagram, where an untimely PlayStation ad announced both Call of Duty: WWII and Battlefront II as the free PS4 titles for June 2020. Said post has since been removed, but not before the Internet captured one or two screenshots, fuelling the fires of speculation.

See for yourself:

Some have begrudged the fact that both Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II hail from the same genre – similar to how May’s PS4 titles, Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19, were both sim games. But to lump WWII and Battlefront II in the same category would be to overlook their unique brilliance.

For one, WWII is a visceral first-person shooter replete with kick-ass multiplayer, the ever-entertaining Zombies Mode, and a solid campaign. Battlefront II, on the other hand, ticks all the boxes for Star Wars fans, spanning the entirety of Lucasfilm’s Skywalker Saga – yes, even Episode IX.

Assuming this leak is true, and Marvel’s Spider-Man is being saved for a later date, then PS4 owners are in for a real treat. Not only does Star Wars Battlefront II boast its own (admittedly short) single-player campaign, it’s also packed with enough multiplayer content to wile away the hours in lockdown.