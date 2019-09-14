Silver Surfer Movie Reportedly In The Works At Marvel Studios

It’s been almost six months now since the Disney/Fox merger came into effect, and so far, we’ve yet to receive official confirmation on a single MCU project based on a newly acquired property. But while it could be a long wait before Marvel Studios offers any concrete news on the matter, a new report from Geeks WorldWide has just relayed word that the famed Silver Surfer has a movie in development (which is something We Got This Covered first told you about back in March).

Though the report offers few details about the film, Marvel fans have been speculating for a while now about the possibility of bringing Norrin Radd into the MCU. Vice helmsman Adam McKay even expressed an interest last year in adapting the character for the big screen. And while the director’s comments were made prior to the merger, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has since said that he looks forward to talking with McKay about the idea.

Is it possible that McKay and Feige have come to an agreement? Right now, it’s impossible to say, but either way, a Silver Surfer film would fall right in line with some of the other Marvel rumors that have been gaining traction lately. For one thing, it’s pretty clear by now that the production house has a Fantastic Four movie in the works. On top of that, there’s been a lot of talk lately about the possibility of Galactus entering the MCU. Given Silver Surfer’s ties to both of those properties – not to mention the character’s lasting popularity – it would frankly be a surprise to learn that Marvel Studios didn’t have plans for the cosmic hero.

In any case, it’ll likely be a long wait before Feige offers any official news on the future of the Silver Surfer, but in the meantime, Marvel’s Phase 4 kick off with the release of Black Widow on May 1st, 2020.