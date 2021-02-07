Simon Pegg Shares New Mission: Impossible 7 Teaser As Filming Restarts

As things stand, Mission: Impossible 7 is still scheduled to reach theaters on November 19th, meaning that director Christoper McQuarrie and his crew will need to hit the ground running now that filming has resumed. After all, the back to back shoot for the seventh and eighth installments of the long-running espionage franchise has been grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the last few months.

It looked as though things were going swimmingly last summer when a set video showed Tom Cruise doing the very Tom Cruise thing of riding a motorcycle off a cliff before parachuting to safety, but since then it feels as though Mission: Impossible 7 has faced fresh obstacles at every turn.

The globetrotting production fell victim to the wrath of the Coronavirus pandemic and been shut down in more than one country, while Cruise’s rant at two crew members caught breaking COVID-19 protocols went viral and almost instantly went down in the history books alongside Christian Bale’s legendary tirade on the set of Terminator Salvation.

Hopefully a break over the festive season will have cooled any lingering tensions, and longtime series stalwart Simon Pegg has now shared a new image to confirm that cameras are rolling once again, which you can check out below.

The last trio of Mission: Impossible movies comfortably rank as three of the 21st Century’s best ever action blockbusters, so hopes were already high for Ethan Hunt and the team’s latest outing. The leading man’s rant has only increased the curiosity factor, and now we’ve just got to hope that the rest of the shooting schedule goes off without a hitch so we can enjoy the next barrage of insane stunts later this year as planned.