Simu Liu really can’t wait to see Nicolas Cage play Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage is a legend who is getting rave reviews for playing himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and witness the acclaim that this man — who once bought a dinosaur skull — is receiving from actors like the MCU’s Simu Liu.

I DON'T WANT TO WAIT GODDAMNIT GIVE ME NICHOLAS CAGE PLAYING NICHOLAS CAGE NOWWWWW — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) March 14, 2022

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star tweeted the above earlier today. Response to Liu’s post has been of a mostly similar sentiment, with several saying the film is just what the world needs now. Others expressed disbelief that he was almost Superman, and one fan floated the idea Cage’s performance will see him get a second Oscar.

“Can you win an Oscar for portraying yourself…” Megs (@gilleymegs) March 14, 2022

Whatever the case, Cage continues to be loved. His face has powered 1,000 memes and, for actors who get to see him or work with him like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent co-star Pedro Pascal, the experience is euphoric.

We reported Pascal even said as much yesterday.

“I would never have imagined I would ever actually, you know, meet one of my heroes. Whether I liked it or not, I saw his movies more than I saw other people’s movies. So, I don’t know how to describe what it was like in terms of being here and having this experience, because on the first day of shooting and saying ‘Action!’ I’m in a scene with Nicolas Cage. I know how sycophantic it sounds, but that’s the way it is.”

With luck, maybe Liu will get in on the Cageissance next.