‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ reviews praise the Nic Cagiest movie ever

Trying to sell writer/director Tom Gormican’s upcoming action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent so someone who isn’t a Nicolas Cage fan sounds like an impossible task on paper.

In the self-aware caper, Nicolas Cage plays washed-up actor Nicolas Cage, who finds himself haunted by hallucinations of a younger and more successful version of himself called Nicky Cage. Accepting a payday to appear at the birthday party of Pedro Pascal’s billionaire superfan and criminal, the actor is forced to recreate scenes from his back catalogue for the amusement of the guy footing the bill.

However, the action comedy tropes enter the fray when Tiffany Haddish’s government agent tasks Cage to try and take down the drug kingpin in the name of his country, before his entirely fictional family end up being captured as part of a kidnapping subplot.

In short, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sounds insane, which is why we’re so excited to see it. Thankfully, the first wave of reviews coming out of the weekend’s SXSW festival have been heaping praise on an ambitious exercise in all things Cage.

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Review: Nicolas Cage Plays Himself in a Meta Action Comedy That’s a Witty Meditation on…Nicolas Cage https://t.co/HBapSS0935 — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2022

SXSW Review: ‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent’: Nicolas Cage Is Back In Action In Two Roles As Himself In A Wild And Funny Ride https://t.co/EuQYDcuFEp — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 13, 2022

"It works not only because Cage and Pascal are truly brilliant together, but because the movie conjures a world that, however ridiculous, makes its own rules and follows them."https://t.co/RyqdswZgI7 — NouveauShamanicNews (@stanleygoodsp12) March 13, 2022

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT was everything I wanted. Through humor and fandom, it reminds you that the movies have always been best when Nicolas Cage is around. My #SXSW review via @ThePlaylistNewshttps://t.co/JSoZEmn312 — Robert Daniels @ SXSW (@812filmreviews) March 13, 2022

The fruits!! My review of THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT, which is unbearably brilliant! https://t.co/QsR0rbXk1S — Robert Daniels @ SXSW (@812filmreviews) March 13, 2022

So many positive reviews coming out of #SXSW for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and it's making me very excited for the movie! pic.twitter.com/srXyeoPr6O — Cage/Rage – A Nicolas Cage Podcast (@cage_podcast) March 13, 2022

SXSW 2022 Review: THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT, Nic Cage Rages As Nick Cage In The Ultimate Meta Fantasy https://t.co/nkNYSEU1pO — Screen Anarchy (@ScreenAnarchy) March 13, 2022

A film about Nicolas Cage, starring Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage, which then morphs into a standard Nicolas Cage action flick towards the end sounds like a lot to handle, but it appears as though Gormican has done a deft job of balancing the various elements of a bonkers premise.

The leading man has been on an absolute roll as of late, delivering a string of knockout performances, but just like the marketing promised; Nicolas Cage has proven to be the role of a lifetime.