While fans went absolutely wild when a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was announced, it looks like Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani might be a bit more extremely excited than is normally expected.

Nanjiani responded to a post where Simu Liu dunked on Shang-Chi haters saying, “Yes. Oh yes. Oh. Oh yes.” It seems that Liu thought he was up to something far more sexual while celebrating the news.

Kumail are you… are you edging? https://t.co/o6pNjceUj0 — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) December 7, 2021

Liu asked if Nanjiani was “edging,” which has two meanings according to Urban Dictionary, and it’s probably not the one where you’re “forcing someone to use Microsoft Edge.”

Nanjiani responded by noting, “I don’t have that kind of willpower.”

I don’t have that kind of willpower — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 7, 2021

It’s rather amazing to see two major Marvel stars making such sexually explicit jokes in public. It’s no surprise that MCU fans found the interaction hilarious, and had some gut-busting reactions of their own to the situation.

Guess it’s time to send Liu and Nanjiani to horny jail!

I spit out my cereal 😭😭😭 — Día (@druigssidehoe) December 7, 2021

We do have to agree that being so bold as to tweet this is a real power move.

Honestly I'm gonna view it as an absolute power move. — The Festive McMuffin (@That_McMuffin) December 7, 2021

We can only hope that Nanjiani and Liu don’t get a time out for their Twitter antics and that we can get more news on the sequel to Shang-Chi soon.