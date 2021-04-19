First Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Poster Introduces A New Hero

Black Widow has tended to grab much of the attention, but let’s not forget that there are two further Marvel movies due to arrive this year after the Scarlett Johansson vehicle finally gets here. Before Eternals drops in November, we have Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to enjoy, which will introduce Simi Liu’s master martial artist to audiences for the first time.

News has been quiet on the Shang-Chi front for a while, but this Monday the star revealed the very first teaser poster for his big MCU debut. As you can see down below, it focuses solely on Liu in character, revealing our clearest look yet at the hero’s costume.

“Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!!” Liu wrote in his caption on Twitter. “Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks). WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!!”

Shang-Chi’s MCU appearance is clearly inspired by his comic book apparel, though it’s much more intricate and detailed. Behind him, we can see the titular ten rings glowing in a circular formation. As any Marvel fan knows, these rings are mystical items of alien origin that are worn by The Mandarin. The real version of the powerful supervillain, previously teased throughout the Iron Man movies, will be played by Tony Leung and be portrayed as the hero’s father, which is a change from the comics.

Just like every other entry in Marvel’s Phase Four, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been pushed back on the schedule a few times now thanks to the pandemic, but unlike many of its peers, it’s remained in the same year that it was originally intended for. We don’t know if it’s going to follow the theatrical/streaming simultaneous release plan that Black Widow is using this July, but as Liu reminds us, it’s currently headed to cinemas on September 3rd, and we can’t wait.