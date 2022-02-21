Simu Liu shares Tom Holland’s foul-mouthed reaction to ‘Shang-Chi’

It’s a cliche in the extreme, but the sprawling cast of characters involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe give off the distinct vibe of one big happy superhero family.

Whether it’s the bromance between Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, Mackie’s relentless trolling of Tom Holland, the support shown for Scarlett Johansson’s decision to take legal action against Disney over Black Widow‘s streaming release, or the unwavering enthusiasm they all have for each other’s work, it looks to be a fun place to call home.

Simu Liu is one of the newer additions to the gang, but he was confirmed as an Avenger before Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ opening weekend had even drawn to a close, so he’ll be part of the inner circle in no time at all.

During a recent appearance Havdalah & BBYO Honors gala, the actor played a voice recording to the crowd of Tom Holland’s reaction to last year’s martial arts fantasy blockbuster, and you can check out what the Spider-Man star had to say below.

“Dude, I just watched Shang-Chi bro, that film is so f***ing awesome.”

There you have it. Holland was just as blown away by Shang-Chi as the rest of the us, and it must be mind-blowing for Liu’s very first major role in a motion picture to turn him into not just an international superstar, but one who gets voice notes from Spider-Man himself.