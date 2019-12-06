With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker only weeks away from hitting theaters, fans are getting anxious about how the movie’s going to handle the conclusion to the Skywalker saga. With pricked nerves, our fellow Star Wars nerds are full of assumptions and theories. And there’s one new teaser that’s been a real fire-starter among the fandom.

A recent TV spot titled “Sith Dagger” and steeped in controversy has folks frayed and fuming. Released this week and seen above, the part that’s got everyone chattering features Rey clasping a dagger in her hand (see screenshot below), glaring dramatically at the pointed weapon. As framed by the title of the TV spot, this is seen as a key piece to grab fans’ interest, and it sure has.

The most prominent theory holds that the dagger is being employed as a plot device that appears to be important when in reality it’s not. Some viewers believe there are runes or other markings on the knife which need to be translated. This would allow ample cause for the return of C-3PO. As we saw in a previous trailer, the golden droid gets turned back on and delivers a heart-wrenching line about friendship.

Agreed!!! ⁦@Disney⁩ I did not need to see the sith dagger until release, put the brakes on and fire whoever is deciding it’s wise to keep putting new shit out. 3 weeks, chill https://t.co/zS2mmnNsiV — ShAdeZ_Gamez (@ShAdeZ_Gamez) December 5, 2019

The Sith dagger?? No, NO! THE LEAKS ARE GETTING TRUE EVERY DAY — IT-Saac (@IT_Saac_Studios) December 4, 2019

OMG the leaks are truuuuue 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9TCqCyXXYT — Jeremy Prime (@DDayCobra) December 4, 2019

That's one shitty looking Sith Dagger. The Sith always have cool aesthetics — except in the Disney trilogy. — Kamran Pasha (@kamranpasha) December 4, 2019

Breaking Tv Spot #20 with all sorts of new footage. Including the first look at that sith dagger. #starwars #TheRiseOfSkywalker is less than 20 days away! https://t.co/ZUqgYGw2BS — Star Wars in So Cal (@StarWarsinSocal) December 4, 2019

This movies going to be so awful. Wayfinder? Sith Dagger? Palpatine back???

Why?!?!?!?

I thought WE just wanted the same junk?

Why would anyone want to see them make an entire franchise before this movie irrelevant and insignificant?

What is wrong with you idiots? You get paid — El DiBoblo (@diboblo) December 5, 2019

The leaks have been out for months, and trailers and television spots have been substantiating all the leaks. Like this little guy who helps C-3PO translate the Sith language on the dagger (but will wipe his mind: “one last look at my friends”), which turns his eyes once done: pic.twitter.com/Js8Jgdj0NS — VeniVidiVici (@1Veni2Vidi3Vici) December 5, 2019

Part of the theory also has it that 3PO’s red eyes might be a result of the effects which the dagger’s hypothetical writing has on the droid when he tries to register it. Further suggestion along this same train of thought has developed the idea that this so-called “Sith dagger” might be similar to the Dagger of Mortis, used in the Clone Wars series, and might function as a key to defeating Palpatine, whose very role in the plot remains shrouded in darkness.

In response, many fans have spread the buzz through the Twitterverse and other social media platforms. And many are unhappy with its inclusion, feeling it to be either completely random or utterly ridiculous. Of course, this is just one of a million questions that fans have about Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker and unfortunately, all they can do right now is sit tight and wait to see how it unfolds when the epic conclusion to the Skywalker saga arrives later this month.