The Skywalkers Reunite In Gorgeous Star Wars Fan Art

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brought the Skywalker Saga to a close last December, concluding the story of several generations of the iconic Force-wielding family. All of them factored into J.J. Abrams’ Episode IX in some form, thanks to the use of repurposed archival footage of Carrie Fisher’s Leia and a vocal cameo from Hayden Christensen’s Anakin, but we didn’t get a full reunion of the whole clan. This moving Star Wars fan art puts that right, though.

As shared by Reddit user u/Obversa on the Star Wars subreddit, this amazing piece imagines the Force ghosts of Anakin, Luke and Leia appearing to Ben Solo, formally Kylo Ren, and Rey. Though Daisy Ridley’s heroine is biologically a Palpatine, she was embraced as family by both Luke and Leia and she took the Skywalker name for herself in TROS‘ final scene.

Check out the artwork below:

The Skywalkers Reunite In Moving Star Wars Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This piece seems to be imagining a happier, more fulfilling end to The Rise of Skywalker than the one we got. One where Ben didn’t die from resurrecting Rey and the pair were visited by Ben’s mother, uncle and grandfather. Note that Rey and Ben are holding hands, referencing the controversial kiss they shared in Ben’s last moments. Some fans might not like that element, but it’s an important detail for the artist to include here. After all, if Ben had lived, he and Rey would’ve stayed together, further strengthening Rey’s ties to the Skywalker clan.

The closest moment we got to this in The Rise of Skywalker was the end of the film where Rey sees Luke and Leia watching over her on Tatooine. Fans were annoyed that Ben wasn’t shown alongside them in this scene and honestly, he probably should’ve been. It no doubt would’ve pleased many folks if Anakin’s Force ghost had turned up as well.

Though the Skywalker Saga has ended, Star Wars continues on TV with The Mandalorian season 2 this October, while the next movie is due out in 2022.