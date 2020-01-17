Will Smith Says He Sometimes Pretends To Like His Own Films

Will Smith is great at comic relief and he’s great at action. He’s even done well in a host of sci-fi productions and comedies, too. In fact, the past year has seen the release of a bunch of his movies, including the dramatic Gemini Man, the charming Aladdin, and the zany Spies in Disguise.

And now, with the latest Bad Boys flick upon us, the actor’s been reflecting about certain points of his career that he’s either been proud of or unimpressed with. Recently, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he began speaking about sequels and how he’s felt about a number of his productions.

In regards to what he thought about Bad Boys for Life, the latest installment in one of his franchises, the actor explained that while sometimes he pretends to like his films, this one is “so good.”

“I had fumbled a couple of my last sequels. You know, I wasn’t happy with the Men in Black sequel. It’s fantastic. Y’all gonna love it. Because I say that a lot,” Smith joked. “I’m going to keep it real: sometimes I say ‘y’all are gonna love it,’ and y’all not gonna love it. You know, ’cause sometimes I’ve seen it, and I know y’all not gonna love it, but it’s an expensive movie. But this time…it is so good.”

Martin Lawrence Officially Climbs Aboard Bad Boys 3 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Currently, Hollywood and mainstream screen entertainment has seen a boom in sequels. It makes sense, too, as as far as storytelling goes, a sequel makes for an easier concept that writers can work with, as the characters have already been provided.

Smith explained that he didn’t want his newer endeavors to be a rehash of previous films in their franchise, though. Instead, he wanted to break away from the mentality of executing a sequel for the mere sake of an easy moola flow.

“You had to take into consideration the time, had to take into consideration how the characters would have grown. And the reason it took so long is because I didn’t want to make it just as a cash grab. You know, ‘Hey, everybody loves sequels, let’s just do a sequel.’”

Bad Boys for Life hits theaters today, and given that Sony has already ordered up another outing for the series, it seems Will Smith will have at least one more sequel in his future.