Will Smith Says He Never Gave His Wife His Blessing To Have An Affair

Will Smith says he never gave his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, his approval to start an affair with August Alsina. The singer-songwriter had previously claimed he had a physical, consensual relationship with Pinkett-Smith under her husband’s approval. Now, Smith’s representatives are calling that claim “wrong.”

Smith and has wife, who were married in 1997, are believed to have been in an open relationship for quite some time. Over the years, controversies popped up here and there, but they always blew away as soon as they arrived. Alsina’s claims, however, are a different story altogether.

Aside from her husband, Pinkett-Smith also responded to the singer’s exclamations, calling them “absolutely not true!” Fortunately, the scandal appears not to have tainted the bond she has with the I Am Legend star. As MovieWeb reports, it appears they’re “in a good place.”

In fact, Pinkett-Smith has indicated so much herself. Reflecting on the many rumors which the couple has been subjected to over the years, she says nothing surprises her anymore. “I’ve heard all the things,” she explains, “their marriage is not real, he’s gay, she’s gay, they swing. But at the end fo the day, people have to believe what they have to believe.”

Alsina, meanwhile, has been vocal about his alleged relationship with the Men in Black actor’s wife. While doing a recent interview, he explained how he “actually sat down with Will and had a conversation, due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership.” The singer went on to say that Will Smith “gave me his blessing – I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life.” He did not explain how their affair came to an end, however.

In a 2013 interview, Pinkett-Smith told the press how she approached her own marriage. “Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want,” she said, “because we TRUST each other to do so.”