Will Smith Says He’s Considering Getting Into Politics

The last five years have more than proven that the doors have been kicked wide open for celebrities with no prior political experience to enter the game, and potentially even secure the highest office in the land. Of course, plenty of famous faces have been elected mayor or even appointed as Governor, but only film and television veteran Ronald Reagan and Home Alone 2 star Donald Trump have managed to land the Presidency.

However, that could all change in the future, with Dwayne Johnson admitting that he’ll take a shot at the White House one day if that’s what the people want, and it’s even the framing device used for his new NBC comedy Young Rock. Several other actors have voiced their intentions to perhaps enter the political fray in the future, too, including Matthew McConaughey and Chris Evans, and we can now add Will Smith to the list.

In what appears to have infiltrated the list of required questions when interviewers speak to big names these days, the former Fresh Prince was asked about any potential political aspirations he might have, born from hosting Netflix’s documentary series Amend: The Fight for America, and he’s definitely not ruling it out.

“I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit, and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line. I don’t know. I absolutely have an opinion. I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, venture into the political arena. I have lots of views and ideas and sometimes I hear people say things on television and I just want to run against them. Just straight at ’em and knock ’em over. But I think it’s not where my greatest gifts are.”

Dwayne Johnson vs. Will Smith sounds more like a battle at the box office than one for the Presidency, but at this stage, it would be foolish to think it couldn’t happen. Celebrity endorsements have been deemed as an increasingly pivotal part of the election process to capture the imagination of undecided voters, and pitting two A-list powerhouses against each other in a race for the top job would be as fascinating as it would be bizarre.